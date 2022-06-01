NBA World Reacts To Max Kellerman Jump Shot Video

Max Kellerman on ESPN.

The Twitter account for Max Kellerman's ESPN radio show did him no favors on Wednesday afternoon.

The account for the "Keyshawn, JWill & Max Show" posted a video of the 48-year-old Kellerman attempting a free throw on an outdoor basketball hoop.

Even though he's taking a set shot from the foul line, Kellerman still shoots a jumper, and the awkward attempt hits the front right of the rim. It wasn't close.

Not surprisingly, Kellerman is getting clowned with a capital 'C' in the comments.

Kellerman's co-host Keyshawn Johnson suffered some embarrassment last week when Jay Williams, the third member of their panel, crossed him over into oblivion during a 1-on-1 match.

But Williams is a former college All-American and NBA point guard and Johnson at least was a stud NFL receiver in his day. Kellerman isn't an ex- professional athlete with his own career to fall back on.

And it's unfair to say he shouldn't be able to talk about athletes if he didn't play the sport, but it is definitely a bad look for him to miss that badly on camera.