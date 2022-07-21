NBA World Reacts To The Charles Barkley Salary News

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks during half time of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Charles Barkley's recent meeting with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has led to a ton of speculation about his future with Turner Sports.

Barkley admit that he would love to continue working at Turner Sports while pursuing other endeavors, like joining LIV Golf.

“In a perfect scenario, I would love to do both,” Barkley told the New York Post. “I don’t know how Turner’s sponsors are going to feel about it. I know there is going to be some blowback.”

Barkley currently makes $10 million per year. He has three years remaining on his contract with Turner Sports.

Funny enough, some people pointed out that Barkley makes "Kirby Smart" money.

If LIV Golf wants to lock up a deal with Barkley, it'll probably need to offer him a significant raise.

In addition to Barkley's contract with Turner Sports, he has a couple of endorsement deals with notable brands.

Barkley said his sponsors contacted him when they found out about his interest in LIV Golf.

“They checked in with me,” Barkley said. “What I told Subway, Capital One and Dick’s Sporting Goods, I said, ‘Wait a minute. I haven’t signed anything. I haven’t met with the guy. Let’s let this thing play out before you all call me all upset.’ Between the number you just mentioned [$10 million per year] and all my commercials, for me to risk all of that, it would have to be some serious money thrown my way.”

Regardless if Barkley stays with Turner Sports or joins LIV Golf, the NBA legend will make a lot of money this year.