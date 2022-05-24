NBC Announces Decision On Legendary Broadcaster Al Michaels

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 03: Television broadcaster Al Michaels looks on prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels' role at NBC will officially be changing starting this fall.

Michaels will be put in an 'emeritus' position, the network announced this afternoon. He will continue to handle assignments with NBC including the Olympics and NFL Playoffs.

Michaels will also be the play-by-play announcer for Amazon's inaugural season of Thursday Night Football this fall, working alongside Kirk Herbstreit.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my longtime NBC relationship while also launching the Thursday Night Football package on Amazon this fall," Michaels said in a press release. "A special thanks to NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua and the folks at NBCUniversal for their help in making this happen."

Mike Tirico will be handling Michaels' previous duties as Sunday Night Football play-by-play announcer on a weekly basis this fall, but Michaels will call at least one playoff game for the network.

The 77-year-old broadcaster has been with NBC Sports since 2006. During this entire television career, Michaels has called 11 Super Bowls, nine Olympics and eight World Series.