NBC Announces Decision On Al Michaels: NFL World Reacts

It was announced earlier this year that Al Michaels will call Thursday Night Football for Amazon Prime Video this fall. That being said, he'll continue to have a role with NBC Sports.

On Tuesday, NBC announced that Michaels was named to an emeritus role with the network. He'll continue to broadcast and contribute across NBC Sports' properties, such as the NFL Playoffs.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my longtime NBC relationship while also launching the Thursday Night Football package on Amazon this fall. A special thanks to NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua and the folks at NBCUniversal for their help in making this happen," Michaels said in a statement.

The main takeaway here is that Michaels will call a playoff game for NBC Sports this upcoming NFL season.

Unsurprisingly, fans are thrilled that Michaels will call at least one playoff game in 2023.

"Glad that NBC is having the GOAT back for at least one game with Collinsworth this season," one fan tweeted.

"Guess which game I'm watching," another fan tweeted.

Football fans will be counting down the days until they get to see Collinsworth slide right next to Michaels.

Michaels, 77, remains one of the most popular broadcasters in sports.

We don't expect that to change anytime soon.