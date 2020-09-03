NBC Announces Plan For Longtime Announcer Al Michaels

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels was involved in trade rumors earlier this year. NBC made sure that it retained Michaels for the upcoming NFL season, but his role could be a bit different.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Mike Tirico will call 3-5 Sunday Night Football games in place of Michaels. These games are being referred to as “bye weeks” for the 75-year-old broadcaster.

Marchand said NBC is dealing with an internal issue since Tirico would like to call more games this season. Tirico’s sudden rise with the network is one of the reasons why ESPN tried pulling off a trade for Michaels.

Tirico has spent the last few seasons calling Notre Dame football games and serving as a host for the Football Night In America pregame show. Right now it’s unknown which games he’ll call this year.

Last year, Tirico called the Falcons-Saints game on Thanksgiving. Perhaps he’ll get the chance to call the Ravens-Steelers game later this year.

Mike Tirico will call 3-5 Sunday Night Football games in place of Al Michaels, 75, this year. NBC’s Fred Gaudelli called them “bye weeks” for Michaels. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) September 3, 2020

NBC announced that Tirico would eventually replace Michaels as the play-by-play man for Sunday Night Football back in 2017.

While the network definitely has a solid long-term plan in place, Michaels isn’t ready to retire yet. That could put NBC in a difficult spot, and at the same time it’s tough to blame Tirico for wanting to call more prime-time games.

It’ll be interesting to see how NBC handles its rotation with Michaels and Tirico for the next few years.