NBC Believed To Have A ‘Secret’ Plan For Drew Brees

Drew Brees has retired from the NFL, but the former New Orleans Saints quarterback will remain close to the sport that he fell in love with.

It was announced earlier this month that Brees is joining NBC as an analyst for Football Night in America and color commentator for Notre Dame football games. While that seems to be the plan for now, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post recently revealed NBC’s “secret plan” for Brees.

During an appearance on ‘The Colin Cowherd Podcast’ on The Volume, Marchand was asked if Drew Brees and Mike Tirico will eventually replace Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth for Sunday Night Football. His response was quite telling.

“Yeah, 100 percent that’s what you should read into it,” Marchand told Cowherd. “NBC won’t say that, but NBC is doing something smart in terms of you bring Brees in, he does Notre Dame, see if he’s good and then you can elevate him. But I think that can go pretty quickly if he is good because that’s kind of their new team, and then they can work toward that next Super Bowl with Drew Brees and Mike Tirico.”

If all goes well, Marchand believes Brees could eventually be NBC’s color commentator for the Super Bowl.

“I got to see how Brees does. I think there’s a very good chance not this Super Bowl, next year NBC has it, but the following one four years from there that Tirico and Drew Brees would be the people.”

Collinsworth and Michaels have become such an iconic duo for NBC that it’d be weird to see anyone else replace them. That being said, Brees and Tirico could end up being a really solid tandem.

We’ll get to see Brees in action for NBC when football returns to the forefront later this year.