NBC Releases Statement On Michele Tafoya’s Absence

For the past 10 years, Michele Tafoya has been about as recognizable on Sunday Night Football as Al Michaels or Cris Collinsworth. But she’s been conspicuously absent of the last few weeks.

Last night’s Bears-Packers game was the third straight week in which Tafoya was absent for the broadcast. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post spoke to NBC about it and was told that the network is giving its announcers “bye weeks” this year.

“As we’ve done repeatedly, we’re again giving our SNF announcers bye weeks in 2021, and we plan to do it well into the future,” the network told Marchand.

But it appears that the bye weeks for Tafoya are coming to an end. Marchand reported that she will be back next week for the Saints-Buccaneers game.

NBC Sports spokesman on Michele Tafoya's third straight game off: "As we’ve done repeatedly, we’re again giving our SNF announcers bye weeks in 2021, and we plan to do it well into the future.” — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) December 13, 2021

There’s all kinds of speculation as to what Michele Tafoya’s absence might be about. Marchand pointed out that there is a belief that her absence might have something to do with her appearance on The View.

I will agree Tafoya's three games off out of around 20 is a bit odd in a 5 month season. Al Michaels had two off so far and Cris Collinsworth had one. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) December 13, 2021

But some fans have also pointed out that Tafoya was working on the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this past summer. She probably didn’t get a lot of time off between that long event and the NFL season.

At any rate, it doesn’t look like Michele Tafoya will be gone for much longer. There are four weeks left in the season plus the playoffs and the Super Bowl, which NBC is broadcasting this year.