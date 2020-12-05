NBC Reportedly Wants An Apology From Adam Schefter

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter found himself in hot water with a different network following his report about the Ravens-Steelers game.

Following a series of postponements, the NFL finally decided on a time and date for the game. The league announced the game would take place on Wednesday afternoon at 3:40 p.m. ET.

Of course, that took the NFL world by surprise, since there hadn’t been a Wednesday game in nearly a decade. On ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, Schefter explained how the league decided on that time slot.

NBC decided to put the game earlier in the day because the 88th Rockefeller Tree Lighting ceremony was set to take place that night. Well, when announcing that news, Schefter may have said it with a sarcastic tone.

As a result, NBC reportedly wanted an apology.

Here’s what Schefter told 104.5 KNBR:

“It’s come to my attention that the fine folks at NBC weren’t particularly pleased,” Schefter said of the incident that took place on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown. “They felt like I was mocking. “Let’s say there was a little chuckle there. Again, I don’t think what I did was over the top. I thought it was just like ‘Okay, well this is just in, NFL’s going to 3:40 because it’s (small chuckle) the 88th Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony.’ Well there were people at NBC who were not happy. “My understanding is they want an apology. My response is, what am I apologizing for? I reported factual…again, did I say anything that wasn’t factual? That’s my question.”

So far, Schefter hasn’t offered an apology to NBC – at least not publicly.

It’s clear he doesn’t think he should have to, either.