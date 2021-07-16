New Details Emerge Regarding Maria Taylor’s Future At ESPN

It’s been an eventful month for ESPN analyst Maria Taylor to be sure. Amid a controversy involving coworker Rachel Nichols, Taylor could be nearing the end of her time with the network.

According to Andrew Marchand of New York Post, Taylor is expected to stay with ESPN through the end of the 2021 NBA Finals next week. After that, she’s likely off to join NBC Sports, and could very well feature as soon as the Summer Olympics in Tokyo later this summer.

“NBA Finals host Maria Taylor’s ESPN contract ends Tuesday, but the network hasn’t announced whether she will work Game 6 or a potential Game 7 on Thursday,” Marchand wrote. “However, sources claim that ESPN and Taylor have agreed to a mini-extension to allow her to work both games.”

Marchand speculated that Taylor would be a prime candidate to join their coverage of volleyball and basketball at the Olympics. The games begin next Friday – one day after Game 7 of the NBA Finals (if needed).

ESPN reportedly offered Maria Taylor a new contract and a pay raise from $1 million per year to $3 million. But Marchand noted that NBC’s contract offer could put her in line to host Football Night in America in the near-future, potentially replacing Mike Tirico, who will in turn replace Al Michaels when he retires from the Sunday Night Football play-by-play job.

Taylor has been one of ESPN’s fastest rising and most popular personalities for several years now. She’s been a host and contributor for two of the network’s most popular programs: College GameDay and NBA Countdown.

It’s hard to know whether the Nichols controversy played any role in her desire to leave the company. But it’s doubtful that Taylor would leave unless NBC made her a superb offer.

Will the 2021 NBA Finals be the last we see of Maria Taylor on ESPN? Will we see her during the Summer Olympics in Tokyo?

