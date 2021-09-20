The Spun

NFL Fans React To Stephen A. Smith’s Bold Admission

Stephen A. Smith looking on at the NBA Celebrity GameCHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

What would First Take and Stephen A. Smith be without bold takes? Smith’s latest quarterback opinion has NFL fans abuzz.

On the show today, Smith said he would take Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray over his Seattle Seahawks counterpart Russell Wilson. This isn’t quite a nuclear-level take, but it does have plenty of spice.

Through the first two games of his third NFL season, Murray has been sensational. He’s completing more than 73% of his passes, has thrown for 689 yards and seven touchdowns and has produced several highlight-reel plays. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick has looked like an MVP candidate.

However, Wilson remains his usual outstanding self. He’s hitting on 74% of his attempts and has thrown for 597 yards and six touchdowns. Wilson also hasn’t thrown an interception while Murray has tossed three.

Looking at the responses to Smith’s Murray over Wilson claim and it seems clear that the majority of fans disagree. However, there are a few Cardinals diehards who are in lockstep with the ESPN personality.

 

 

It’s tough to definitively take Murray over Russell right now, though Kyler has been outstanding and has a very bright future.

One thing is for sure though. We’re lucky we get to see the two of them face off head-to-head twice again this season.

