NFL Fans React To Stephen A. Smith’s Bold Admission

What would First Take and Stephen A. Smith be without bold takes? Smith’s latest quarterback opinion has NFL fans abuzz.

On the show today, Smith said he would take Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray over his Seattle Seahawks counterpart Russell Wilson. This isn’t quite a nuclear-level take, but it does have plenty of spice.

Through the first two games of his third NFL season, Murray has been sensational. He’s completing more than 73% of his passes, has thrown for 689 yards and seven touchdowns and has produced several highlight-reel plays. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick has looked like an MVP candidate.

However, Wilson remains his usual outstanding self. He’s hitting on 74% of his attempts and has thrown for 597 yards and six touchdowns. Wilson also hasn’t thrown an interception while Murray has tossed three.

Looking at the responses to Smith’s Murray over Wilson claim and it seems clear that the majority of fans disagree. However, there are a few Cardinals diehards who are in lockstep with the ESPN personality.

I love Kyler, but Russ is a top five quarterback in the NFL and his game is aging like a fine wine. Pretty short sighted take imo. https://t.co/6XE4WqUlw7 — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) September 20, 2021

Finally some Kyler love. Oh BTW as far as being put on notice, we Cardinals fans already knew, it's about time the rest of you are catching up. https://t.co/f1yskhZCgM — Chris Olaguez (2-0) (@ChrisOgeez0920) September 20, 2021

Be a fool if you want to https://t.co/gDDk4IW4Hh — JÅ€££ (@jhamtwotwo) September 20, 2021

Lmfao first take gotta go https://t.co/dS8JzBR8di — Zack George (@zippywardell23) September 20, 2021

Nothing better than hot takes on a Monday! Love Kyler but sheeeesh Stephen A. https://t.co/f96OvXURi5 — scott (@strautwein01) September 20, 2021

Yo call max back first take is trash now lol https://t.co/X4KTMdazS9 — GTM Cakes (@GTMsCakes) September 20, 2021

It’s tough to definitively take Murray over Russell right now, though Kyler has been outstanding and has a very bright future.

One thing is for sure though. We’re lucky we get to see the two of them face off head-to-head twice again this season.