NFL Fans Are Not Happy With FOX This Afternoon

FOX drew the ire of a portion of NFL fans on Sunday afternoon by cutting away from the ending of what was wild game between the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Thanks to some exceptionally poor kicking by both teams, Packers-Bengals wound up going deep into overtime before Mason Crosby finally ended things with a 49-yard field goal. As that battle between 3-1 teams was winding down, the Dallas Cowboys were getting set to host the New York Giants.

Cowboys-Giants is FOX’s “Game of the Week” this week. Because of NFL rules, the network had no choice but to cut to the kickoff of the game in both markets even though Packers-Bengals was still going on.

FOX did what it was obligated to do, but they still got crushed for it by fans who were understandably angry about missing the finish in Cincinnati.

Fox switches me out of Cin-GB for not the start of the of the Giants-Cowboys but for the commercials before the start of Giants-Cowboys to try to convince me to buy the Sunday Ticket. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) October 10, 2021

What in the Hell is Fox doing? They cut away from potential game-winning kick in Green Bay-Cincinnati to show us the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders? Heidi-like. — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) October 10, 2021

I get the point about NFL TV rules. But why did the geniuses at Fox have to cut to their 5 pm local news — BEFORE going to kickoff of Cowboys-Giants. Two words: Heidi Bowl. — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) October 10, 2021

Worst moment: NFL rules prohibiting viewers to watch the game winning O.T. field goal in the Packers/Bengals games. Fox Sports switched viewers to the Giants/Cowboys but not by choice. NFL has needed to change this rule for years. — Rudy Martzke (@FakeRudyMartzke) October 10, 2021

A week ago I missed the first quarter of Packers/Steelers because of a Jets overtime game, this week Fox cut away from Packers/Bengals in OT right before the game-winning FG to show Cowboys running onto the field. Get it together, NFL. https://t.co/GYJi90pOm0 — Frank Madden (@fmaddenNBA) October 10, 2021

I can’t believe FOX waited until the 2 minute warning of OT when Crosby is about to line up for the field goal to switch over to the Giants and Cowboys game. I sat here for 3 and a half hours to see if anyone would win just to google the score. #GBvsCIN — General Nonsense (@Aroccocochanel) October 10, 2021

If you are a Giants or Cowboys fans, you probably didn’t mind that FOX did this, but if you’re just watching the games to be entertained, you might have been annoyed.

Either way, there’s always the NFL RedZone channel.