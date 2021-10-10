The Spun

NFL Fans Are Not Happy With FOX This Afternoon

An exterior view of the Dallas Cowboys stadium.ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 09: A general view of AT&T Stadium before a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys on October 9, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

FOX drew the ire of a portion of NFL fans on Sunday afternoon by cutting away from the ending of what was wild game between the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Thanks to some exceptionally poor kicking by both teams, Packers-Bengals wound up going deep into overtime before Mason Crosby finally ended things with a 49-yard field goal. As that battle between 3-1 teams was winding down, the Dallas Cowboys were getting set to host the New York Giants.

Cowboys-Giants is FOX’s “Game of the Week” this week. Because of NFL rules, the network had no choice but to cut to the kickoff of the game in both markets even though Packers-Bengals was still going on.

FOX did what it was obligated to do, but they still got crushed for it by fans who were understandably angry about missing the finish in Cincinnati.

If you are a Giants or Cowboys fans, you probably didn’t mind that FOX did this, but if you’re just watching the games to be entertained, you might have been annoyed.

Either way, there’s always the NFL RedZone channel.

