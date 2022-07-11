NFL Network Officially Announces New Host For 'Good Morning Football'

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 02: A detail view of the NFL Crest logo is seen on a NFL Network microphone along with the Good Morning Football Show logo is seen during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 2, 2022, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NFL Network is going with a veteran sideline reporter as the new host of its Good Morning Football program.

The company announced Monday that it has hired Jamie Erdahl, who has worked as a reporter and host at CBS Sports since 2014. Her duties there included being the lead sideline reporter for the network's SEC on CBS broadcasts and also covering the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Erdahl, a native Minnesotan, will make her GMFB debut on Monday, July 25.

She replaces Kay Adams, who left the show in May after six years.

She shared her reaction to the announcement on Twitter this morning.

"This is MAJOR REAL LIFE stuff! Proud. Happy. Excited. Lucky. All of the feels," Erdahl wrote. "We’re going to make some TV magic! Thank you for inviting me to have breakfast with you! @gmfb let’s rolllllllll!"

Since Adams left, NFL Network has used a variety of people as fill-in hosts, including Jane Slater and Rachel Bonnetta.

Erdahl will team up with Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt and Will Selva to host the show on weekdays. She will also continue to work on select assignments for CBS.