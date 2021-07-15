NFL Network Host Rich Eisen Shares Health Update

NFL Network host Rich Eisen had some important news to share with his followers this Thursday. He revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently on his fourth day in quarantine.

“Double-vaxxed. COVID+. It’s possible, folks. As someone sitting Day 4 in quarantine fighting off symptoms, I can personally attest you still need to be careful and, most importantly, get vaccinated,” Eisen wrote on Instagram.

Eisen figured that people would question his “get vaccinated” comment, so he explained why he made that remark later in his post.

“Why? Especially since mine didn’t keep COVID from my body? So there aren’t any more variants to pierce highly-effective vaccines that would ordinarily get all of us back to normal life. But if you want an answer maybe a bit more personal to you: get vaccinated so you won’t go to the hospital or die.

“Every health care professional I’ve come across in the last few days tell me the two shots of Pfizer I got in February are what’s keeping a 52-year-old like me from a far worse experience than the awful one I’m having. So, be careful if you’re vaccinated and, if you’re not vaccinated, don’t wait another second. I know my comments might get messy, but life is truly too short. Stay safe and healthy everyone.”

Countless people commented on Eisen’s post, including ESPN insider Adam Schefter. He wrote, “Get well soon, Rich.”

Eisen is one of the most beloved figures in the sports media industry. There’s no doubt that he’s receiving a lot of supporting from his fans during this time.

We’re hoping Eisen makes a full and speedy recovery.