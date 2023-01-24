Look: NFL Star's Mom Is Furious With Skip Bayless

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Leading up to the Cowboys-49ers game, Skip Bayless proclaimed that Tony Pollard is a better running back than Christian McCaffrey.

"As great as Christian McCaffery has been, I'll still take Tony Pollard," Bayless tweeted on Jan. 16. "Just a little more explosive."

McCaffrey's mother, Lisa, responded to Bayless' claim on her podcast.

"He's not a true journalist," she said. "First off, he's not a true journalist because he spelt Christian's name wrong."

Lisa also referred to Bayless as a "jabroni." She then finished off her rant by saying she supports Bayless' colleague on Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe.

At the end of the day, the McCaffrey family got the last laugh.

The 49ers edged out the Cowboys on Sunday to punch their ticket to the NFC Championship Game. McCaffrey had the go-ahead touchdown for Kyle Shanahan's squad.

Bayless, meanwhile, showed up to work on Monday in a bad mood because his beloved Cowboys fell short of their ultimate goal.