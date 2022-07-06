NFL World Is Wondering About Adam Schefter Today

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 07: ESPN Monday Night Football Studio Analysts Adam Schefter during the NFL regular season football game between the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Whenever there is a major NFL move, ESPN's Adam Schefter can be found tweeting about it, whether he broke the original story or not.

But this afternoon, Schefter has been conspicuously silent on Twitter after Baker Mayfield was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers. The NFL insider's last original tweet was from four hours ago, and it was about ESPN's Dick Vitale documentary.

Not surprisingly, people have noticed Schefter's social media absence, and are wondering where he is.

It should be noted that Jake Trotter, ESPN's Browns beat writer, cited Schefter in his story about the Mayfield trade, crediting him for uncovering the financial parameters of the deal.

"The Panthers will pay $4.85 million of Mayfield's salary while the Browns will pay $10.5 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter," Trotter wrote. "Mayfield has agreed to forgo the remainder of his $18.8 million salary to facilitate the deal, which is pending a physical, the source said."

Maybe Schefter is just working behind the scenes on this one? It would be atypical of him, but it could explain why he has done dark on Twitter.

Hopefully, there is no serious underlying reason for his lack of commentary.