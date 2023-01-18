NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 4: ABC's Monday Night Football sideline reporter Lisa Guerrero interviews Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee Marcus Allen during the Hall of Fame game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Fawcett Stadium on August 4, 2003 in Canton, Ohio. The Chiefs held 9-0 lead when game was called due to unsuitable weather conditions. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images) David Maxwell/Getty Images

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003.

Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines during a game.

"People who knew what was going on with [my boss] Freddie and who read how I was being treated in the media already looked at me with such pity," Guerrero said. "I was a shell of myself. And I felt such shame and embarrassment that the last thing I was going to say is, 'Oh, and by the way, I just had a miscarriage.' Most of my best friends will learn about it by reading the book

Guerrero added that she doesn't blame a specific person for this tragedy.

"I don't blame one person for this. The miscarriage wasn't because of Freddie, and it wasn't because of one radio talk show host or one bad column. It was a culmination of the entire season of negativity and cruelty. It was really cruel."

After hearing about this story, the sports world has rallied together to show their support for Guerrero.

"Having had a miscarriage myself and knowing what a traumatic experience it was, I can't even fathom what is was like for Lisa Guerrero to have to handle it on live tv," one person said.

"Damn," another person tweeted.

Make no mistake about it, this is a heartbreaking story.

Guerrero is hopeful her story will stop people from bullying others.