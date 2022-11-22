NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck's Performance Monday

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Announcer Joe Buck walks across Lambeau Field prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Monday Night Football had an atypical location this week, but play-by-play announcer Joe Buck was in the booth as usual.

Buck and partner Troy Aikman called the San Francisco 49ers' win over Arizona in Mexico City, their first time together working an international game.

The two had a funny moment in the second half when Aikman mentioned how crisply the game had been played and Buck "shushed" him for jinxing it.

Viewers also had some fun with Buck saying the name of Pentagon Jr./Penta El Zero Miedo, a Mexican luchador who had the opportunity to meet 49ers tight end George Kittle.

"Joe Buck sounded like he wanted to kill himself lmfaoooooo," one fan wrote, sensing Buck's overall lack of enthusiasm for the meeting.

"I love that George Kittle is so loud and proud about being a wrestling NERD that it’s all led to his favorite wrestler coming to a #MNF game and gifting him a custom mask And Joe Buck saying Penta’s name on ESPN is crazy," another added.

"Joe Buck name checking @PENTAELZEROM on Monday Night Football made my week. #MNF," chimed in ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

As always, Buck's overall performance was met with support by some and disdain from others.

"Troy Aikman and Joe Buck are a great announcing duo idc what y’all say," said one viewer.

"Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are the greatest on commentary fr," added another.

"Joe buck is truly unbearable," countered a third.

Hey, you can't win them all. Buck will be back on the air next Monday when ESPN broadcasts Colts-Steelers.