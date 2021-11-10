NFL World Reacts To Adam Schefter’s Honest Admission

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has taken a lot of heat this week for his handling of the Dalvin Cook abuse accusations leveled at him and by him by an ex-girlfriend. Today, Schefter addressed how he handled it.

Appearing on SportsCenter, Schefter admitted that he did not do a good enough job getting both sides of the story when he made his initial report. He recognized that information is sensitive in stories like this one and took it as a reminder to “slow down” on future reporting.

“I just want to add here that in a case like this it’s important to reach out to all sides for information and comment,” Schefter said. “When I got the information the other night, I didn’t do that. And I could have done a better job reaching out to the other people, especially on a story as sensitive and as significant as this. Didn’t do that properly and it’s a reminder to slow in this world. And I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to say that.”

Some people are choosing to take Schefter at his word and accept his apology. Others believe he’s being insincere, and joked that he was given a statement to read here:

You a real man a journalist. I salute you for being transparent and apologize for your mistakes. — YourMothersKeepr (@BigMeechDM) November 10, 2021

Did Mr Editor let you share this — It’s Over (@GeraltAF) November 10, 2021

Thank you Adam for pointing us in the direction of an at least somewhat-unbiased reporter who can tell us about this matter without completely regurgitating what Cook’s lawyers are saying — Tyler 💭 (@HeckTyIer) November 10, 2021

So in the last 6-8 months or so, Adam made up the Rodgers story for clicks, it came out that he runs his stories by daddy to make sure they’re all good before posting, then this situation? — Rian Garcia (@Riguy_) November 10, 2021

I was a member of the news and sports media for 36 years, and the Cardinal Rule is always to report, or at least attempt to get (report) both sides of the story. There's usually three sides to a story — his, hers and the truth 👍 — Bob Matthews 🎙️ (@BMatt55) November 10, 2021

Sports news is a tricky balancing act. The speed needed to get the scoop on every other reporter while simultaneously making sure that your story is accurate can give the Kentucky Derby a run for its money.

Adam Schefter made a mistake here – wittingly or not – and his credibility is going to take a hit in the eyes of many.

It’s going to take a lot of hard work to regain that trust. And there’s a good chance he never does.

But in this instance, he took a crucial first step.