NFL World Reacts To Awkward Jason Garrett Video

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 25: New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett during New England Patriots New York Giants joint training camp on August 25, 2021, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jason Garrett moving like a robot during NBC's Football Night in America pregame show is a weekly occurrence at this point.

The former Dallas Cowboys head coach's weird movements were on display again last night before the primetime game between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders.

Check out this video from an interaction with co-host Maria Taylor.

As always, viewers reacted to Garrett's awkwardness in real time.

"I don't understand how/why he has this job. He's so boring and lame," one tweeted.

"I don’t understand what people want him to do here exactly," another countered in defense of the former coach.

"He has to be self aware about it at this point," another fan theorized.

"It’s definitely a bit," said another.

"Tonight wasn’t as bad," added Shan Shariff of 105.3 The Fan.

We'll see what Garrett has in store on Christmas night.