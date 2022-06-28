NFL World Reacts To Charissa Thompson Broadcasting News

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 07: Charissa Thompson and Charlotte Flair of Fox Sports speak during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Charissa Thompson is the latest media member to join Amazon Prime Video's crew for this upcoming NFL season. This move was officially announced on Tuesday.

It was reported earlier this month that Thompson will be the host of Amazon's Thursday Night Football show.

Erin Andrews of FOX Sports wasted no time congratulating her friend on this new gig.

"And FINALLY, the secret it out," Andrews tweeted. "Congrats @CharissaT! No one better for this spot!"

Judging by some of the other reactions on social media, NFL fans are happy that Thompson is joining Amazon's team for Thursday Night Football.

Thompson should have no issue handling this role. She has been the host of FOX NFL Kickoff for the past few years.

According to the New York Post, Thompson's role at FOX won't be affected by this agreement with Amazon.

It could be a big year for Charissa Thompson.