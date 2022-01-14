Earlier this season, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and sideline reporter Erin Andrews found themselves in the headlines.

Rodgers and Andrews were seen hugging after an interview, which led to plenty of backlash. On her “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa,” podcast this week, Andrews said the backlash was “stupid.”

“I pretty much have hugged Rodgers since I started covering the NFL,” she said earlier this afternoon. “He’s been a good friend of mine for the last 15 years. It was so funny because the people close to me in my life like my family or other quarterbacks I know or other players are like ‘Why is this a big deal?’”

Fans took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to react to Andrews strong response to the public backlash she and Rodgers received. There was some mixed reaction.

In response to the New York Post quoting Andrews as saying the drama was “so stupid,” one fan replied, “she’s right!”

“You and Aaron just like football players treat each other like best friends, because you know each other for a long time!” said one fan in support of Andrews. “I find it that it sucks when people throw heat on it! I am like, I hugging a good friend of mine like I am hugging my teammate!”

Andrews clearly doesn’t think there is anything wrong with her conduct following the interview. She went on to say she hugs other players like Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr as well.