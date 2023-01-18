NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Controversial Food Take

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews and studio host Charissa Thompson had a fun debate this Wednesday.

During the latest episode of Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Andrews revealed that she's not picky when it comes to using grape or strawberry jelly.

Andrews did, however, admit that she's not a fan of mixed berries.

"Strawberry or grape jelly? I actually don't care. I'm not choosy on this... I think it's the gross mixed fruit one that's always left (at restaurants). I don't want that. Why are you putting that on my tray?" Andrews said.

Thompson, meanwhile, said she's "only down" with strawberry or raspberry jelly.

Several fans of Calm Down with Erin and Charissa offered their thoughts on this debate.

"Grape is like the 'Walmart' of jellies," one fan replied. "Strawberry is definitely the 'Target' of the jellies!"

"Blueberry is the way to go," another fan said.

"I'm with you @CharissaT," a third fan tweeted.

Of course, this all comes down to preference. Some people may prefer mixed fruit.

Regardless, this is a pretty fun topic that'll lighten the mood in the sports world.