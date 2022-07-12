NFL World Reacts To ESPN's No. 2 Broadcasting News

ANAHEIM, CA - FEBRUARY 10: ESPN host Dan Orlovsky makes a point during an ESPN Super Bowl preview show broadcast from Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Orlovsky was joined by co-hosts, Keyshawn Johnson, Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears and Mina Kimes. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/Getty Images

ESPN has announced its No. 2 broadcast team for the upcoming NFL season. It'll feature Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky and Laura Rutledge.

Levy will be the play-by-play announcer, Riddick and Orlovsky will be the analysts, and Rutledge will provide live updates from the sidelines.

Per ESPN's official announcement, this broadcast team will call multiple games this year. They'll be on the call for a Week 2 showdown between the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills.

The next game this broadcast team will call is in Week 8. They'll be in London for a matchup between the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The third and final game this crew will call is in Week 18. That matchup has not been announced yet.

So far, the reactions to this announcement are mixed. Some people are excited to see how Orlovsky performs in this role.

Others just want to hear Riddick on the broadcast.

There are also a few people who aren't fond of Levy as an NFL play-by-play announcer.

Levy and Riddick have been calling Monday Night Football games since the 2020 season.

ESPN made a massive change to its NFL coverage earlier this year, signing Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. Nonetheless, Levy, Riddick and the rest of the gang will still have a chance to show what they can do in the booth this fall.