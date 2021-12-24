NFL World Reacts To Greg Olsen’s Performance During 49ers-Titans Game

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen has rapidly become a fan favorite among color commentators during games. His performance during yesterday’s 49ers-Titans game had the NFL world buzzing.

Olsen was on the call for NFL Network’s broadcast of Thursday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans. The game itself wasn’t much to write home about, but Olsen’s knowledge and passion for it were.

Fans and analysts alike were impressed by how much knowledge Olsen demonstrated for the game. That combined with how new he is to the gig has had people buzzing since last night.

Thousands of people have liked and shared comments relating to how good Olsen was. And there were very few people who are vehemently against the former Pro Bowl tight end:

MVP of this game is Greg Olsen — David Canter (@davidcanter) December 24, 2021

Greg Olsen referencing a college dorm cmon man give us the bars — Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) December 24, 2021

I’ve enjoyed Greg Olsen’s work this season as much as I’ve ever enjoyed an NFL color guy. He’s made it seem effortless while consistently providing helpful insight. It’s crazy how good he already is. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) December 24, 2021

Flag on Greg Olsen for being so good at this almost instantly — Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) December 24, 2021

This isn’t the first time Greg Olsen has received high praise from the NFL world for his booth performance. Just last week he was all anyone wanted to talk about during the Patriots-Colts game he was working.

Some fans are already comparing Olsen to CBS analyst Tony Romo, someone who has also quickly become one of the best at his role.

At just 36 years of age, Olsen may have an extremely long career in broadcasting ahead of him.

Is Greg Olsen the next great NFL color commentator? Will the big sports networks start lining up to give him a huge contract?