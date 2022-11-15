NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck's Performance Monday

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: FOX Lead NFL, MLB & USGA Play-By-Play Announcer Joe Buck during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Joe Buck has become such a well-known voice that he is critiqued by his fans every single time he speaks. That was certainly the case this Monday night.

During the Commanders-Eagles game on ESPN, several people shared their thoughts on Buck's performance.

From a neutral standpoint, it seemed like Buck did a fine job. It was an exciting game from start to finish, and he didn't put a damper on that.

That being said, the reactions to Buck's Week 10 performance are mixed.

"Joe Buck is simply sensational at his job," Adam Schein said.

"Troy Aikman and Joe Buck sound like the dudes who force conversation on you at the bar," one person tweeted.

"I don't get the Joe Buck hate," another person wrote.

"Yup. Still hate Joe Buck," another Twitter user commented.

Buck will be back in the broadcast booth next Monday to call an NFC West battle between the 49ers and Cardinals.

Next Monday's game will take place at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.