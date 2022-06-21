NFL World Reacts To Michele Tafoya Interview Drama

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: NBC "Sunday Night Football" sideline reporter Michele Tafoya speaks during a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 41-14. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Last week, longtime sideline reporter Michele Tafoya appeared on "The Dan Le Batard Show" for an interview.

Afterwards, Tafoya went on FOX News and said she felt "ambushed" by LeBatard's line of questioning about her political leanings.

“I was invited with this, ‘We want to talk about your great career and your new podcast. Is it O.K. if we talk to you for about 30 or 40 minutes?’ said Tafoya, via Sports Illustrated. “It was someone I knew from my past, so I said O.K.

“The second I got on, I was ambushed with ‘You’re anti-CRT. You’re a racist. You can’t read the Florida law without being a homopho—.’ I was absolutely ambushed.”

Was Tafoya telling the truth? SI's Jimmy Traina didn't think so, saying it was "impossible to buy what Tafoya was selling."

Others who heard the interview seemed to take exception to the way Tafoya categorized what happened, in addition to disagreeing with her opinions themselves.

There were others, though, who either defended Tafoya or were not sure what Le Batard was trying to accomplish.

Tafoya stepped away from a lengthy and successful television career earlier this year to become involved in politics and express her opinions on societal issues beyond sports.