NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Job News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

ESPN's Monday Night Countdown is adding a new face to its crew for the upcoming season.

On Wednesday, ESPN announced that former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III will be one of three analysts for Monday Night Countdown. Booger McFarland and Steve Young are returning for another season.

Suzy Kolber will remain the host of Monday Night Countdown. This will be her sixth year in that role.

So far, the reactions to this announcement from ESPN are split down the middle.

There are some fans who are happy about Griffin joining Monday Night Countdown.

And of course, there are fans who would rather ESPN choose a different analyst for its weekly show.

"We don't deserve this as football fans," one fan tweeted.

Monday Night Countdown will kick off its regular season slate on Sept. 12 to cover a showdown between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.

We'll see then how Griffin fits alongside the rest of the crew.