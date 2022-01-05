The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Adam Schefter Injury News

ESPN insider Adam Schefter talking on the set of Monday Night Football.SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 07: ESPN Monday Night Football Studio Analysts Adam Schefter during the NFL regular season football game between the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Usually, ESPN insider Adam Schefter is announcing which players are on the weekly injury report. This Wednesday, however, he revealed that he’s actually on the Week 18 injury report.

While on NFL Live this afternoon, Schefter announced that he suffered a knee injury. He believes it happened after he “hit the Griddy” at the Soldier Field.

“We don’t know that. I’m presuming because it was shortly after that my knee began bothering me,” Schefter said. “So we can’t prove it was from that. But it could’ve been on this particular twist right there that there was some damage done to the right knee. We’ll see.”

Schefter added that he’ll reveal the MRI results on his knee as soon as he gets them. The NFL Live crew wants him to break the news on the show.

Shortly after this segment went on the air, NFL fans shared their thoughts on Schefter’s injury. Some of the reactions were pretty funny.

“The dreaded non-contact injury,” one fan replied. “Turf monster got Schefty.”

“This is hilarious,” another fan said.

“Gotta love him,” an NFL fan tweeted.

It would be quite the plot twist if Schefter ends up on injured reserve.

Schefter should have an update on his knee injury fairly soon.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.