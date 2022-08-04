NFL World Reacts To The Taylor Rooks Job News

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 19: Taylor Rooks attends the B/Real Premiere Event at Kimpton La Peer Hotel on October 19, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Bleacher Report)

Amazon Prime Video announced its newest member for its Thursday Night Football coverage. It turns out Taylor Rooks is joining the squad as a feature reporter.

Rooks shared this exciting news with her followers on Twitter.

"LIFE UPDATE: I’m incredibly happy to announce that I’ll be joining Thursday Night Football this season," Rooks tweeted. "I’ll be doing long form interviews and features with your favorite NFL players and continuing to tell stories in meaningful and fresh ways. A dream come true."

This partnership between Amazon and Rooks won't affect her work with Turner Sports. She'll continue to host wide-ranging interviews with stars like Ja Morant and Shaquille O'Neal.

Sports fans are thrilled that Rooks is adding another notable job to her résumé.

Marie Donoghue, Vice President of Global Sports Video for Amazon, released a statement on the network's latest hire.

“Taylor Rooks is an incredibly talented journalist, who has already established herself as one of the best interviewers in sports,” Donoghue said, via Front Office Sports. “We look forward to bringing her engaging and illuminating conversations to our Thursday Night Football coverage.”

Amazon's first broadcast of the season will take place on Sept. 15 when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers.