NFL World Reacts To The Terry Bradshaw Health News

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Fox Sports host and former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Earlier this fall, NFL legend Terry Bradshaw announced that he was diagnosed with two forms of cancer in the past year.

Bradshaw was diagnosed with bladder cancer and a rare, aggressive type of skin cancer.

During an interview with NBC, Bradshaw opened up about his health journey. He revealed why he didn't open up about his cancer diagnosis until well after it was first discovered.

“I didn’t talk about it because I didn’t want pity," Bradshaw told Harry Smith. "I didn’t talk about it because a lot of celebrities — unfortunately, I’m one of those — when they say this, I think the perception around America with all the the millions of people is, ‘Aw, look at him. Bless his heart. He has cancer. Well, my husband died of cancer! My kids are…’ I didn’t want that.”

Now that Bradshaw's health journey has been made public, he's receiving a lot of support on social media.

One person said, "A cancer diagnosis knocks you on your ass and changes how you look at life forever. I'm so glad to hear Terry Bradshaw is cancer free and living his best life!"

"Kudos to Terry Bradshaw for publicly sharing his battle with cancer," another person wrote. "My family has been touched by this horrible disease, and I appreciate his willingness to share what he's going through. I hope it inspires others to fight--and win."

"I'm glad Terry Bradshaw is doing well," a third person tweeted. "It's going to be hard when we don't see him on Sundays anymore."

Bradshaw said he was never scared at any point during his fight against cancer.

Thankfully, Bradshaw received proper treatment and is doing well now.