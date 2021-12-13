NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo’s Performance Sunday

Tony Romo is on the call for CBS’ broadcast of the Bills-Buccaneers game today. And as usual, he’s getting plenty of attention for his performance.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got out to a 24-3 first half lead over the Buffalo Bills, and Buffalo looked lost for a good portion of that apparent blowout. Romo took notice, and laughed at the Bills at various spots during the game.

Bills fans obviously didn’t take too kindly to hearing Romo laugh at their coaches. Some of them took to ripping him on Twitter.

Other NFL fans couldn’t help but praise Romo for the usual enlightened analysis that he almost always seems to provide. Some believe he’s already deserving of Hall of Fame status just for his broadcasting skills.

Can we give Tony Romo his broadcaster gold jacket already. His energy, enthusiasm, and knowledgeable are all top tier. pic.twitter.com/ZRj6Bt1ezj — NFL_TIJ ✈️ (@NFL_TIJ) December 13, 2021

Tony Romo saying the #Bills haven't been overwhelmed like this, makes me feel like he hasn't watched many of their recent games. — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) December 12, 2021

Tony Romo is in a class by himself of NFL commentators — Jim Eiseman (@jimeiseman) December 13, 2021

Tony Romo has quickly become one of the most respected and adored broadcasters in the NFL. His offensive analysis has often earned him praise for how good he is at predicting the next moves teams make.

It’s no surprise that CBS chose to make him one of the highest paid broadcasters ever just to keep him under contract.

Romo will always have his critics – especially fans of teams he’s not being kind to. But for the most part, there are few analysts in the sport who can do their jobs better than him.

It’s almost a shame that he can’t be on the call for every NFL game.