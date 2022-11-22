NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Performance Monday Night

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 10: Troy Aikman attends the 2010 NFC wild-card playoff game between the Green Bay Packers the Arizona Cardinals at the Universtity of Phoenix Stadium on January 10, 2010 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Packers 51-45 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This is a milestone night in the booth for Troy Aikman alongside partner Joe Buck.

The pair have worked together for two decades, first at FOX and now at ESPN. But tonight is the first time they've called a game outside of the United States.

"After more than 20 years of sharing a booth, @Buck and @TroyAikman are calling their first international game together," ESPN's official account tweeted about tonight's game in Mexico.

Aikman's performance tonight--which also happens to be his 56th birthday--is drawing mixed reviews.

"He doesn’t know it, but on his 56th birthday Troy Aikman is having a horrible broadcast," said Bobby Sheridan of The Sheridan Report.

"Listening to Joe Buck and Troy Aikman commentate during Monday night football will never seem right to me," said another viewer.

"I don't know what Troy Aikman 'not being into' time to throw means," stated Football Outsiders' Derrik Klassen.

"What going on with Troy Aikman, he sounds fantastic? Informative, talkative and laughing. I guess changing networks can do wonders," said another viewer who clearly likes what they are hearing from Aikman.

Aikman and Buck have one half of football left tonight.

The 49ers currently lead the Cardinals 17-10 at intermission.