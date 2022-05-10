Greg Olsen Is Trending Following The Tom Brady Announcement

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 10: Former player Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers reacts during the football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

FOX Sports' coverage of the NFL will eventually be led by Tom Brady. It was announced on Tuesday that he'll join the network once his playing career is over.

Brady will join Kevin Burkhardt to form FOX's No. 1 broadcast team. Earlier this offseason, there was some belief that Greg Olsen would get that role.

Olsen has done an excellent job transitioning from the football field to the broadcast booth. It's also important to note that he already has experience working with Burkhardt.

With that said, some NFL fans are upset Olsen isn't going to be the lead analyst for FOX Sports.

"This is extremely disrespectful to Greg Olsen who has been absolutely crushing it in the booth and has absolutely earned the opportunity to be in this role with Burkhardt," one person tweeted.

"Greg Olsen should’ve been with Kevin Burkhardt for life," another person wrote.

It's not all bad news for Olsen though. After all, we don't know when Brady will retire from the NFL.

"The good news for Greg Olsen (or whoever they have serve as analyst in the mean time) is that it could be 10+ years before Brady takes over," Vanessa Richardson of ESPN Radio said.

Despite this news, many people believe Olsen will remain a hot commodity in this industry.

"Tom Brady has a better chance of outperforming Herbert and Burrow in 2022 than being better than Greg Olsen and Charles Davis in 2023," Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com said.

FOX Sports could always give their No. 2 lead analyst gig to Olsen.

For now though, Olsen is expected to call the top games for FOX Sports alongside Burkhardt.