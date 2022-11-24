NFL World Thinking Of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman On Thanksgiving

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Troy Aikman and Joe Buck attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage) Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

For the first time in over 20 years, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will not be in the broadcast booth to call a Thanksgiving game.

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared that shocking statistic on Twitter along with the message: "Enjoy, men."

Buck and Aikman have called countless NFL games on Thanksgiving for FOX over the past two decades. That won't be the case anymore since they're both members of ESPN.

During the 2022 offseason, Buck and Aikman signed lucrative deals with ESPN. They now anchor the network's "Monday Night Football" team.

As you'd expect, some fans will miss hearing Buck and Aikman on Thanksgiving.

"They are missed in the booth," one fan tweeted.

"I'm still tryna get adjusted to them on ESPN," another fan wrote.

"Yeah but who tf is calling the Cowboys game," a third fan said.

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen are leading FOX's top crew this season. They'll be in Dallas this Thursday afternoon to call the Cowboys-Giants game.

Buck and Aikman, meanwhile, will get to spend some quality time with their families.