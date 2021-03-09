Report: ESPN Is Signing A Major TV Contract With The NHL

The Spun

Winnipeg Jets stadium during game against Las Vegas in an NHL game.WINNIPEG, MB - MAY 20: A general view prior to Game Five of the Western Conference Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell MTS Place on May 20, 2018 in Winnipeg, Canada. (Photo by Jason Halstead/Getty Images)

ESPN has a relationship with the NHL dating back to the late 1970s. The network notably broadcast hockey from 1992-2004, before the rights moved over to NBC following the league’s 2004-05 lockout. Now, it looks like we’re going to have a reunion between the two sides.

According to Chris Johnston of Sportsnet, ESPN is nearing a seven-year rights deal with the NHL. It will be one of two major rights holders over that period, and get the rights to four Stanley Cup Finals series from 2022-28.

NBC is currently the main home for the NHL nationally. Of course, the writing has been on the wall for a bit here, especially after the announcement that the NBC Sports Network will be shut down by year’s end.

Live sports are still a huge deal for networks like ESPN, and the network needs content for the OTT service ESPN+, which Johnston implies could be a big part of this news.

Most in the hockey world seem pretty excited about this, though some are bitter at the lack of interest paid to hockey by ESPN in the years since its last deal expired.

Ultimately, it looks like this will be a good deal for both sides. We should hear more on this in the coming weeks.

[Sportsnet]


