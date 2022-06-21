Prominent Sports Announcer Leaving CBS In Stunning Move

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 10: Sir Nick Faldo of England looks on during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 10, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

After spending 16 years with CBS Sports and the Golf Channel, Sir Nick Faldo has decided to retire. He announced that decision on Twitter this Tuesday.

Faldo revealed that his last day in the broadcast booth for CBS will be on Aug. 7 for The Wyndham Championship.

"This past January in Pebble Beach, my wife, Lindsay, and I sat down for breakfast with CBS's Sean McManus and informed him at that time of my intentions to finish out my contract and close out my 18th year in broadcasting and 16th year with CBS and the Golf Channel," Faldo wrote. "As fate would have it, that will be on the 7th of August 2022 at the end of the GCO, now named The Wyndham Championship, to be held at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro NC, where it all began for me in the US all those years ago.

"After much consideration and discussions late last year with my business manager and more privately with my wife, Lindsay, we together concluded, and I decided that I will step down from Tower 18. It was "a great run" since October 2006, when I was privileged to become the Lead Golf Analyst for CBS and to have the second best and highly coveted seat in golf, sitting next to Jim Nantz."

As for what the future holds, Faldo revealed that he plans on enjoying time spent with his family.

“Once complete and the dust has settled, our wish and hope is that life on the Faldo Farm includes a future filled with visits from my children, grandchildren, Lindsay’s family and all our friends,” he said. “As for me, I hope to often be found out back on the East Gallatin River, with a rod, waiters, and the local trout.”

Per a report from Sports Business Journal, Faldo will be replaced by Trevor Immelman. He'll work closely with Jim Nantz.

Faldo had so much success making the transition from the golf course to the broadcast booth. We'll see if Immelman can do the same.