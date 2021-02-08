Olivia Harlan Dekker Reacts To Her Dad’s Epic Streaker Call

Perhaps the best moment of the second half of Super Bowl LV was the streaker who ran across the field and the commentary that followed him.

The best commentary on the streaker by far was by Kevin Harlan though. His call went viral and even caused him to trend on Twitter for it.

Following the game, Kevin Harlan’s daughter, fellow sports reporter Olivia Harlan Dekker, joined in the fun. Taking to Twitter, Harlan Dekker said that calls like that are why her father is “the GOAT.”

“This is why my dad is the GOAT,” Olivia Harlan Dekker tweeted. Her comment has over 5,300 likes as of noon on Monday.

This is why my dad is the GOAT https://t.co/FvfBcFyAWh — Olivia Harlan Dekker (@OliviaDekker) February 8, 2021

That streaker was arguably the most exciting part of the second half of Super Bowl LV. By then the game had turned into a one-side rout, with the Tampa Bay defense smothering the Kansas City offense.

Only 13 points were scored in the second half, so someone had to liven up the atmosphere. And that streaker and all of the crazy antics that came along with his run across the field definitely offered that.

Hopefully Super Bowl LVI offers us up some better action so a streaker takes away from the fun instead of adding to it.

But if we do get another streaker, hopefully Kevin Harlan is on the call for it again.

Did Harlan have the best call for the streaker?