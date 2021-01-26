Paige Spiranac Has Landed A New Job In Sports Media

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned that social media super star and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac landed a new job.

According to a report from sports business insider Darren Rovell of Stadium, PointsBet hired Spiranac as the sports book’s new on-air talent. Spiranac also announced the news on her Instagram, where she featured a few promos as well.

“PointsBet has hired @PaigeSpiranac to be the on-air talent for the sports book as well as to take on a big role on their digital media team,” Rovell said in a post on Twitter. “Spiranac has more than 2.9 million followers on Instagram.”

Spiranac has a massive following on social media, with nearly three million followers on Instagram and almost 400,000 followers on Twitter.

It’s not surprising to see PointsBet work with someone who already has a history in the sports landscape and carries a huge social media following. Spiranac formerly worked with 18 Birdies, a golf tracking app – at least on a few commercials.

As gambling becomes legal across thee United States other sports books will likely take the same approach. Hiring talent with strong social media followings already connected to the sports world can’t hurt.

According to Rovell, New Jersey saw the most money ($6 billion) bet on sports during 2020. Sports betting is taking the country by storm – where legal, of course.