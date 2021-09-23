Paige Spiranac Names Her Favorite Sport To Watch Live

As much as Paige Spiranac loves golf, her actual favorite sport to watch in person is played indoors and in a much colder environment.

During a recent appearance on the NHL and lifestyle podcast “Missin’ Curfew,” Spiranac said there is “nothing better” than watching hockey up close and personal.

“It’s the best sport to watch live. I think when people go and experience it, they’re going to be lifelong hockey fans, because I think it’s the best sport out there,” Spiranac explained.

This isn’t the first time Spiranac has said this. She’s very consistent with her feelings about hockey.

As for golf, the sport she’s best known for, Spiranac has her focus on the 2021 Ryder Cup this weekend at Whistling Straits. She laid out her reasoning this week for why the United States will beat Europe for just the third time in the last 10 Ryder Cups.

“They are young. They are hungry. They are dying to be there and to win,” Spiranac said. “[Captain] Steve Stricker was smart when he put this team together.”