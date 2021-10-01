Paige Spiranac Reveals What Makes Her ‘Hate’ Golf

Sure, Paige Spiranac played for a Division I program and is a social media golf celebrity, but she still hits her fair share of errant shots on the course.

On Thursday night, Spiranac shared what shot in particular causes her the most agita. It’s one that plenty of golfers can relate to.

“Nothing makes me hate golf more than hitting snap hooks off the tee,” she wrote.

For full disclosure, as someone who knows plenty about hitting horrendous golf shots, a snap hook off the tee is dreadfully annoying.

Other shots that make you want to throw your club include the bad second shot after a great drive, the missed “gimme” putt, the bladed chip and many more.

All it takes is one good shot though to remind you why you fell in love with the game in the first place. We’re sure that Spiranac has hit plenty of those over the years.