Michael Wilbon Reacts To Pardon The Interruption’s 19th Anniversary

On Oct. 22, 2001, ESPN launched Pardon The Interruption, a half-hour sports debate show with Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon. The show is about as influential as any in sports media over the last 19 years.

Without PTI, we probably wouldn’t have Around The Horn, First Take, Undisputed, or the many other shows on ESPN, FS1, and other networks that have largely cribbed the format. Debate and discussion is now the centerpiece of most major sports programming. That started with PTI.

The show only works as well as it does, and remains way more palatable than most, because of the chemistry between Kornheiser and Wilbon. The two share an authentic work relationship, and their interactions never feel forced or over the top, as many of the successor shows do on a regular basis. It is a testament to those two sports media legends.

On the 19th anniversary of Pardon The Interruption‘s pilot, Michael Wilbon has sent a tweet thanking everyone involved. ESPN, Tony Kornheiser, producer Erik Rydholm, and others are all well-deserving of praise as the show enters its 20th season today.

What a ride these first 19 years have been & looking forward to entering our 20th season. Honored to work with @espn, our amazing & talented staff @ Rydholm Projects and especially my dude, TK! A special shout out to all you Knuckleheads for your loyal viewership all these years! https://t.co/vMGuIQ3mLu — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) October 22, 2020

It really can’t be understated how influential PTI is. Of the major daily ESPN programming, the only shows that don’t really follow a format at least very similar to what Kornheiser and Wilbon helped develop are SportsCenter and Get Up, and both of those shows still have a fair amount of debate and discussion segments woven in.

PTI also remains one of ESPN’s most watched shows on a daily basis. It likely isn’t leaving the network’s daily television schedule anytime soon, and certainly not as long as the two hosts want to do the show, which it seems like both still enjoy hosting.

Pardon The Interruption airs at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN every weekday.

