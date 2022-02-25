Pat McAfee Floats Interesting Name For NFL Broadcasting Jobs

Ever since it was announced that Troy Aikman is heading to ESPN for the 2022 season, there has been a lot of talk about which personalities Amazon and FOX should target for their job openings. On Friday, Pat McAfee mentioned one broadcaster who isn’t receiving enough love when it comes to this subject.

McAfee believes ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit should be in the running for one of these high-level positions at either Amazon or FOX.

Herbstreit primarily talks college football, but he has called a Monday Night Football game in each of the past two seasons.

“Kirk Herbstreit at ESPN did a couple of Monday Night Football games. He was very good,” McAfee said. “He has been at ESPN for a very long time – College GameDay is like the biggest show they got and everything like that. I have not talked to Herbstreit since all of this has happened, but there’s another name we should throw in the ring for NFL commentators.”

I know @KirkHerbstreit loves College Football BUT.. he should be in the mix for these NFL commentator jobs#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/oZI3xvONDM — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 25, 2022

Herbstreit addressed his future as an NFL broadcaster after calling a Giants-Steelers game during the 2020 regular season.

“I have said how much I love college, how much college, just the pageantry of the sport, the marching bands, I’m just built that way, wired that way, probably because of the way I was raised,” Herbstreit said, via Saturday Down South. “That’s always been my thing and I think it will probably always be my thing.”

Maybe, just maybe, Herbstreit’s stance on making the jump from college to the pros has changed.