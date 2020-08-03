Pat McAfee Announces He Got Married On Saturday

Former Indianapolis Colts punter turned sports media personality Pat McAfee has been thriving in the professional world as of late.

McAfee, 33, has become one of the biggest and youngest voices in sports media. The former NFL punter abruptly retired from football in 2016. McAfee joined Barstool Sports, where he built out his podcast, before leaving the company to start his own business.

While McAfee has been thriving in the media world, he’s also apparently been thriving in his personal life.

McAfee announced on Sunday that he got married on Saturday. The former NFL punter married his longtime girlfriend, Samantha Ludy.

The Indianapolis fan favorite announced the news on Sunday night.

“Yesterday was a great day.. My lady & I said ‘Yup’ to forever together in front of a great group of humans. My wife is the best & an absolute rocketship..I’m the luckiest man to ever grace this here planet, I appreciate you all more than you could fathom 4 following along,” he wrote.

McAfee, who proposed in 2019 via a helicopter ride, talked about his pre-wedding mindset on his Friday podcast.

“I get married manana. Heyyy. I’m feeling the love man. Excited for tomorrow. Be a day I remember for the rest of my life. Hopefully everybody has a good time, we stay safe and good old Mother Nature decides not to leak all over the incredible setup that my beautiful bride has been working (hard) on.”

Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. McAfee!