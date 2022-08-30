Pat McAfee Makes Major Broadcasting Partnership Decision

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Pat McAfee former Indianapolis Colts on the field during Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Pat McAfee will seek a new radio home.

According to Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated, SiriusXM will no longer air The Pat McAfee Show. Chris Russo said McAfee and Mad Dog Sports Radio have "parted ways amicably."

Two minutes after Traina reported this announcement, McAfee took to Twitter for a post possibly related to this situation.

"Find where you’re celebrated… not where you’re tolerated," McAfee wrote. "Makes life A LOT more fulfilling."

While his new audio landing spot remains unclear, McAfee will likely have considerable suitors.

The former Indianapolis Colts punter is enjoying skyrocketing success in the media landscape. Aside from his popular show, he has a partnership with FanDuel and is a commentator for WWE's Friday Night SmackDown.

McAfee will continue to stream his weekday afternoon show on YouTube, where he has over 1.9 million subscribers. It remains to be seen who will pick up The Pat McAfee Show's radio rights moving forward.