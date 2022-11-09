Pat McAfee, Wife Samantha Announce Major Personal News

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 06: Pat McAfee attends SiriusXM's "Busted Open" celebrating 10th Anniversary In New York City on the eve of WrestleMania 35 on April 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Congratulations are in order for Pat McAfee and his wife Samantha.

Samantha McAfee shared this morning that after countless struggles, she and Pat are expecting their first child in May 2023. The couple started the IVF process back in July.

"After about 150 shots, a surgery, a transfer, countless blood tests, waiting on embryos, genetic testing, hoping for a big fat positive on a pee stick," she tweeted. "So much support from family & close friends. We are beyond happy & blessed to announce our double rainbow baby! @PatMcAfeeShow."

The McAfees have been incredibly open about their fertility issues, which included a miscarriage in 2021 and an ectopic pregnancy the year prior.

We can't imagine how overjoyed Pat and Samantha must be as they look forward to the birth of their child. We are wishing them all the best.

Hopefully, the rest of the pregnancy and birth process goes smoothly.