Paul Finebaum Says Goodbye To Longtime Show Figure

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Friday was a bittersweet day for Paul Finebaum, as his long-time lead producer bid farewell.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Kubiak has worked at ESPN since 2012. He has produced "The Paul Finebaum Show" since it began appearing on SEC Network in June 2014.

“I got here earlier today and I wondered why everybody was so happy,” Finebaum joked at the top of the show, via SDS. “Mark is producing the show, and this is what I respect most about Mark Kubiak, he’s in charge of the guest list. He booked himself for the show today, and he will be out here later to tell us about his future and about his favorite memories about these nearly 9 years as part of the SEC Network version of this program.”

Finebaum also tweeted that Kubiak had "entered the transfer portal."

A St. Bonaventure alum, Kubiak has also worked as a feature producer for the PGA Tour during his career.

We'll see where he is headed next. In the meantime, Finebaum will have a new top producer moving forward.