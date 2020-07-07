Talks For Sitcom About Paul Finebaum’s Life Getting ‘Very Serious’

Paul Finebaum is one of the most well-known media figures in the college football world. His life could soon be turned into a sitcom, he recently shared.

Finebaum spoke to The Charlotte Observer about a host of issues this week. Obviously, the future of college football was at the top of the agenda. He has recently been pretty pessimistic about the season taking place as scheduled this fall.

That part is communicated by Finebaum regularly on his SEC Network show and his many other ESPN appearances. News that serious work is being done on a sitcom about his life is definitely news to us, though. He shared some very early details.

“The conversations are getting very serious,” Finebaum shared. “There is a major Hollywood production company involved and already several writers are working on the script to be pitched to the major networks soon.”

My Q&A w/ ESPN's Paul Finebaum, a Charlotte resident since 2013. @Finebaum opines on college football's chances at a 2020 season, Cam Newton's treatment by Panthers ("crass"), his favorite all-time interview and what the first line of his obit will say. https://t.co/T6tgrPImx4 — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) July 5, 2020

Paul Finebaum added that a pretty prominent actor is in talks to play him. He joked that it was Matt Damon, before saying that he’s been encouraged to not reveal the name.

“The biggest news is a well-known actor is extremely interested in playing the lead,” Finebaum said. “We did a call recently and it was fairly bizarre having a successful Hollywood actor asking me about me. He is considerably younger, so the idea is to set the sitcom at an early point in my career.”

This wouldn’t be the first instance of an ESPN analyst having his life turned into a sitcom. A pilot produced for a sitcom about Jalen Rose called Jalen vs. Everybody, starring the popular former NBA star playing himself, was produced a few years ago and aired on ESPN.

[The Charlotte Observer]