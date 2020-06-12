Paul Finebaum Was Asked If He Plans On Staying At ESPN

Paul Finebaum has been at ESPN since 2013 and is one of the network’s more recognizable voices on college football.

There were reports a few months back indicating that Finebaum was considering leaving the Worldwide Leader. His contract is set to expire after next year, which would leave him the opportunity to go elsewhere.

However, Finebaum is now on the record saying he doesn’t want to leave. In a new Q&A with Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Finebaum was asked about reports indicating he could strike out on his own or reunite with former ESPN boss John Skipper at DAZN.

“The last three months of talking with sports fans daily about COVID-19 and the shattered sports calendar – and more recently discussing the impact of George Floyd’s tragic death – have been the most important and meaningful of my career,” Finebaum said. “I love working at ESPN and have no interest in doing anything else.”

Here's nightmare business scenario for college football via ESPN's Paul @finebaum. Chaotic, decentralized CFB can't get back on field this fall due 2 coronavirus. NFL seizes moment to take over Saturday Nights with its own games. Read @frntofficesport Q&A: https://t.co/RrUD6IFFep — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) June 11, 2020

McCarthy then flat out asked Finebaum if he wants to stay beyond his current contract, which runs through 2021.

“Let me think about this question for a second because I’ve asked this question to many, many people I always hate when they give me some political answer,” Finebaum explained. “But I will give you something that isn’t political. It’s the honest truth. I’ve never enjoyed working for this company more.”

Finebaum can be a polarizing figure for college football fans. That will be true no matter where he works, but it looks like his voice will be at ESPN for the foreseeable future.