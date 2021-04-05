The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports Media World Reacts To The Paul Pierce News

Paul Pierce at an NBA game.BOSTON, MA - MAY 27: Former NBA Player Paul Pierce before Game Seven of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on May 27, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Paul Pierce is reportedly out at ESPN.

According to multiple reports on Monday evening, the former NBA star has been let go by the Worldwide Leader. Over the weekend, Pierce shared racy videos on Instagram of himself playing poker while accompanied by some exotic dancers.

Pierce hasn’t publicly addressed the videos, though he did tweet a two-word message late on Saturday night.

Monday night, news broke that Pierce will no longer work as an analyst at ESPN. He joined the Worldwide Leader as an NBA analyst following a Hall of Fame career in the league.

ESPN has reportedly declined to comment on the decision.

Pierce, meanwhile, tweeted a cryptic message on Twitter shortly following the news breaking.

“Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile,” he wrote on Monday night.

 

Pierce joined ESPN ahead of the 2017-18 NBA season and worked on shows like The Jump and NBA Countdown. It’s unclear what his next step will be – and whether he’ll stay in sports media – but he won’t be working for ESPN.

Pierce, 43, played in the NBA from 1998-2017. He was a first-round pick out of Kansas in the 1998 NBA Draft. Pierce starred for the Boston Celtics from 1998-2013, winning an NBA championship in 2008.

The former Celtics star then spent one season in Brooklyn and one season in Washington, before finishing his career with the Los Angeles Clippers.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.