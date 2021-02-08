ESPN Announces That Pedro Gomez Has Died At 58

ESPN has announced that longtime reporter Pedro Gomez has passed away at the age of 58 years old.

The Worldwide Leader shared the tragic news toward the end of the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Gomez reportedly passed away unexpectedly on Sunday.

“Pedro was far more than a media personality. He was a Dad, loving husband, loyal friend, coach and mentor,” the Gomez family said in a statement shared by ESPN. “He was our everything and his kids’ biggest believer. He died unexpectedly at home this afternoon.”

Gomez, known well for his baseball coverage, joined ESPN in 2003.

ESPN remembers SportsCenter reporter Pedro Gomez, who passed away unexpectedly today at the age of 58.https://t.co/0Q75PlBEvG pic.twitter.com/4B5r7OG9Ni — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 8, 2021

ESPN chairman James Pitaro released a statement, as well.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn that our friend and colleague Pedro Gomez has passed away,” Pitaro said. “Pedro was an elite journalist at the highest level and his professional accomplishments are universally recognized. More importantly, Pedro was a kind, dear friend to us all. Our hearts are with Pedro’s family and all who love him at this extraordinarily difficult time.”

The sports media world is heartbroken by this news.

This is devastating. Pedro was an absolute prince of a human being. Condolences to his family. https://t.co/qYTJnsljxC — Michael Rosenberg (@Rosenberg_Mike) February 8, 2021

I am heartbroken. Pedro was a good friend, a great journalist and a proud husband and father. Everyone loved him. Everyone. https://t.co/FBO3U4H3Np — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 8, 2021

This is heartbreaking 😭😭😭 https://t.co/rqayL0Ik18 — Sam Ponder (@sam_ponder) February 8, 2021

Pedro Gomez was the nicest, most supportive and helpful competitor/colleague. Would always call with tips or ask for context. Floored at his passing. What a great journalist, but more than that a great guy. — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) February 8, 2021

